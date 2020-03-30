Nearly 350 people receive treatment for coronavirus in Kommunarka hospital

"As of March 30, 348 people are receiving treatment here. Over the past day, 28 people have been admitted and eight people have been discharged," Protsenko said.

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Some 348 people are being treated for the coronavirus in Moscow’s Kommunarka hospital and eight people have been discharged over the past day, chief doctor Denis Protsenko wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

Some 175 patients have been diagnosed with pneumonia, 193 others have the novel coronavirus, and 78 of them have confirmed coronavirus and 115 are likely to have been infected. Five people, including four coronavirus patients, have been put on artificial lung ventilation.

The pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus has affected most countries in the world, beginning with the outbreak in central China in late December 2019. According to the latest data, more than 630,000 people have contracted the coronavirus globally and nearly 30,000 have died. Russia has registered a total of 1,534 coronavirus cases, including 1,014 of them in Moscow. The death toll has reached eight and 64 patients have recovered, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center.