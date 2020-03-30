China’ coronavirus death toll rises by 4, while 30 cases arrive from overseas in 24 hours

BEIJING, March 30. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in China has risen by four in the past 24 hours, while the number of cases arriving from abroad increased by 30 to 723, China’s health committee said Monday.

According to the agency, 93% of the infected recovered since the beginning of the outbreak, while 322 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours in particular. The number of cases in more than 2 months that the virus has been troubling the country reached 81,400 and the official coronavirus death rate stands at 4% (more than 3,300 people died).

China almost does not have any cases of local coronavirus transmission, only one such infection was identified in the past few days. The overwhelming majority of people who contracted the virus arrive from other countries, mostly from Europe and the United States. The Chinese border has been shut down for foreigners since March 28, therefore, all coronavirus infections travelling to China are Chinese citizens. Authorities imposed a two-week quarantine and taken an array of measures to prevent a second coronavirus-caused pneumonia wave in the country.

The Hubei Province continues to top the list of coronavirus infections in mainland China (more than 1,700 cases) followed by major transport hubs Beijing and Shanghai, where 150 infections each are treated, while the Guangdong Province comes next with 118 people infected. Seven regions out of 31 are not reporting a single coronavirus infection, including Tibet, Xinjiang and the Hainan Island. The other provinces and administrative units have between one to 40 cases.

According to the latest data available, more than 19,200 people who came in close contact with the infected are placed under medical observation. The country also has 168 people suspected to have coronavirus who are quarantined. According to doctors, 633 people are in critical condition.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.

The WHO on March 11 declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. As of now, more than 710,000 people have been infected around the world and over 33,000 have died.