Ukraine’s coronavirus cases nearing 500

KIEV, March 30. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 475, while 10 people died from the virus, the press service for the national Health Ministry said Sunday.

"As for 22:00 March 29, Ukraine has 475 cases confirmed by laboratories," the service said in a statement, adding that 10 people died in the country, while six recovered. Therefore, Ukraine registered 57 new cases in past 24 hours.

The Ukrainian government on March 26 imposed state of emergency in the country and extended a nationwide quarantine until April 24 to counter the pandemic.