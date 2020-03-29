Aeroflot to continue evacuation of Russian nationals from foreign countries

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot said on Sunday it will continue organize flights to evacuate Russian nationals from foreign countries in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

From March 29 to April 6, it plans to organize flights to Amsterdam, Bangkok, Berlin, Bishkek, Brussels, Paris, Dublin, Yerevan, Geneva, London, Madrid, Minsk, New York, Rome, Seoul, Istanbul, Tel Aviv, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Earlier, the Russian government ordered Russia’s Air Transport Agency to halt regular and charter air service with foreign countries, except flights to evacuate Russian nationals.