All Russian nationals evacuated from Dubai by Aeroflot

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot has evacuated all Russian nationals from Dubai and continues evacuation from Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City, the company’s spokeswoman Yulia Spivakova said on Sunday.

"On Saturday we finished evacuation of our compatriots from Dubai and continued to take Russians from Ho Chi Minh City," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

She also said that in the past day Aeroflot had evacuated more than 1,500 Russian nationals from various world cities. "In a period from March 14 to 28, about 55,000 people have returned to Russia by the air company’s flights," she added.

According to Spivakova, a number of evacuation flights from various cities across the globe, in particular, from Paris, Rome, Geneva, and Yerevan, are planned later in the day.