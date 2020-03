MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. 10 more coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in Moscow, the city’s Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Saturday.

"More and more people are being discharged from Moscow hospitals after being treated for coronavirus. It is great news. Yesterday 10 patients were discharged from Moscow hospitals after making a recovery. Up to now, 28 people have completed hospital treatment in Moscow," the deputy mayor said.