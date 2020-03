MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. More than 130,000 Russian nationals have returned home from foreign countries between March 20 and March 27, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

"From March 20, 2020 to March 27, 2020, a total of 133,431 Russian citizens have returned to the Russian Federation, including 13,273 people from the countries that banned or reduced flights as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19," the press release said.