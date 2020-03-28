{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Coronavirus patient dies in St. Petersburg

The cause of death will be established after the post mortem examination

ST. PETERSBURG, March 28. /TASS/. A patient treated for coronavirus at the S.P. Botkin Infectious Disease Hospital in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg has died, the city’s Governor Alexander Beglov told reporters on Saturday.

"Today we have lost one patient at the Botkin Hospital. The cause of death will be established after the post mortem examination," Beglov said adding that the man had arrived in the city recently.

"He arrived on [March] 1. The coronavirus was diagnosed only 19 days later, which means that the virus does not live for 14 days, but may live up to 28 days before showing signs," the governor said.

Beglov asked St. Petersburg’s residents to self-isolate after traveling to foreign countries and to minimize contacts during the next week, declared as a week-off nationwide.

"We must abide by hygiene rules - wash hands and rule out contacts. The fewer contacts we have, the less chance of contagion is," he said.

In late December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak caused by a novel coronavirus was reported in central China’s city of Wuhan, an economic and industrial megacity with a population of 12 million. After the coronavirus denoted as COVID-19 broke out of the Hubei province, it spread across China and then throughout the world, affecting more than 160 countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest reports, over 575,000 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed globally, with the virus’ death toll surging to over 26,000.

Russia has registered 1,264 cases so far, yet 49 people have recovered from the disease. The federal coronavirus task force had earlier reported four deaths. The health ministry of the Orenburg Region confirmed that the 57-year-old man died from coronavirus on Saturday. St. Petersburg has confirmed eleven more coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.

