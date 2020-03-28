Russia has no cases of medical staff contracting coronavirus from patients - minister

ST. PETERSBURG, March 28. /TASS/. Russia does not have a single case of doctors or other medical staff contracting coronavirus from patients, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters Saturday.

"There are individual cases now, but they are not related to infected patients. These are medical professionals who contracted the infection from outside," he explained.

Murashko also noted that Russia is not lacking manufacturing capabilities to produce coronavirus tests. "As for test kits, additional manufacturing capabilities were introduced today. One of the companies will additionally produce 50,000 tests daily," he said, adding that another company was licensed to make up to 500,000 tests per day. "We do not see any deficit in our productive capabilities," the minister said.

Murashko also noted that 30 million face masks will soon be available in Russia.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 160 countries.

The WHO on March 11 declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. As of now, more than 575,000 people have been infected around the world and over 26,000 have died. Russia has 1,264 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 49 people recovered. According to the federal coronavirus prevention headquarters, four patients died, even though the fifth death was reported but this information needs to be verified.