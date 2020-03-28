Spain reports more than 8,000 coronavirus infections, 800 deaths in past 24 hours - agency

TASS, March 28. The number of new coronavirus deaths in Spain has jumped by 832 to bring the total to 5,690, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing the Spanish Health Ministry.

The agency notes that this number is the highest in the country since the outbreak began. According to the ministry, the number of new infections in Spain reached 72,248, rising by more than 8,000.

The first coronavirus case was recorded in Spain on January 31, while the number of infections started rapidly increasing after Italy was hit by a local outbreak. The Spanish cabinet approved high-alert emergency introduced for 15 days due to coronavirus spread. The measure includes restriction on movement across the country except for emergencies and urgent situations. On Thursday, Spain’s lower house of parliament extended the emergency until April 11.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 160 countries. On March 11, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.