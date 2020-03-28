Iran’s new coronavirus cases exceed 3,000 for first time - ministry

TEHRAN, March 28. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Iran increased by 3,076 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to over 35,000, spokesperson for the national health ministry Kianush Jahanpur said Saturday.

"Since yesterday, 3,076 new coronavirus cases were identified in the country. Overall, 35,408 people contracted the disease," Iran’s Fars news agency quoted him as saying. Therefore, the number of daily infections in Iran has been rising for the seventh day running, hitting the highest point today since the pandemic broke out.

According to Jahanpur, "the virus killed 139 people in the past 24 hours and the total number of deaths is standing at 2,517." The minister also added, "11,679 people have currently recovered."

The first coronavirus cases in Iran were confirmed on February 19 in Qom Province. All schools in the country are closed until the end of March, while many countries restricted communication with the Islamic Republic. Iranian authorities temporarily released 85,000 inmates.

Iranian coronavirus cases include a number of high-ranking officials, namely, First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Ali Asghar Mounesan and Minister of Industry, Mines and Business Reza Rahmani. In addition, 23 members of the country’s parliament tested positive. Two of them - Fatema Rahbar and Mohammad Ali Ramazani Dastak - have died.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 160 countries.

The WHO on March 11 declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. As of now, more than 575,000 people have been infected around the world and over 26,000 have died.