Russian historian charged with murder to be transferred to St. Petersburg next week

SAINT PETERSBURG, March 27. /TASS/. Russian historian Oleg Sokolov, accused of murder of his female graduate student and unlawful possession of firearms, will be transferred from Moscow to St. Petersburg next week, says Yulia Maksimenko, the Oktyabrsky District Court judge, who on Friday extended Sokolov’s custody to September.

"We've taken measures regarding your transfer to St. Petersburg," she told Sokolov. "You will be transferred next week."

Currently, Sokolov remains in Moscow's Butyrka detention facility. He attended court hearings on his custody’s extension via a video conference.

On Friday, Oktyabrsky District court extended his custody until September 23, 2020. His defense asked for house arrest, citing Sokolov’s elderly parents’ poor health and the coronavirus situation.

The case will be reviewed in substance on April 9.

The case

In November last year, Sokolov was pulled out of St. Petersburg’s Moika River, together with a backpack with human remains. Later, body fragments were discovered in the Moika, while a weapon and the student’s head was found at Sokolov’s apartment. A murder case was initiated.

The investigation exposed that the historian was in romantic relations with the student.

Charged with murder and unlawful possession of firearms, Sokolov pleaded guilty. According to the court documents, he committed murder during a house conflict over mutual jealousy. According to the investigators, the historian took a sawed-off hunting carbine and shot the student in the head four times.

Following psychiatric examinations, Sokolov was deemed sane.