20% of Russian COVID-19 patients contracted it from those returning from abroad

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. One in five Russian COVID-19 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus through close contact with those returning from abroad, head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare Anna Popova said on Friday during a session of the coordination council tasked with combating the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

"I would like to note that 20% out of the total amount of those infected have contracted the virus through contact [with other people returning from abroad], they did not leave the country. Naturally, the activity of local outbreaks of the infection imported to Russia is an important factor in the development of the epidemiological situation. I ask all regional officials and, most importantly, Russian citizens to pay special attention to this, because the risks are real," she said.

Popova added that 72% of those infected exhibit symptoms of an acute respiratory viral infection, while 18% report no symptoms. "10% of those infected have been diagnozed with pneumonia," she said.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia. Russia has identified 1,036 cases of the virus, three people have died, 45 have recovered.

On March 11, WHO declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a global pandemic. As of now, over 522,000 people have been infected around the world and more than 23,500 have died.