Bob Dylan releases 17-minute tune about President Kennedy’s assassination

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Legendary American singer and songwriter Bob Dylan has released a new song about the assassination of the 35th President of the United States John F. Kennedy. The musician announced the event on his Twitter page on Friday.

Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you. Bob Dylan https://t.co/uJnE4X64Bb

The song titled Murder Most Foul is 16 minutes and 57 seconds long, which turned out to be the longest tune in Dylan’s career. Before that his lengthiest song was Highlands which was recorded for the album Time Out of Mind (1997) and lasted 16 minutes and 31 seconds.

The 78-year-old American singer-songwriter, artist, writer and film actor has been regarded as an iconic rock music figure for five decades. Rolling Stone magazine ranks Dylan as the second most important performer in the history of music after The Beatles. His songs Blowin’ in the Wind and The Times They Are a-Changin became the anthems of the civil rights and antiwar movements in the United States.