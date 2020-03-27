First coronavirus cases confirmed in Russia’s Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, March 27. /TASS/. First five coronavirus cases were confirmed in Sevastopol, the regional government press service disclosed Friday.

"The first five coronavirus cases were confirmed in Sevastopol. The infected have returned from trips abroad; they arrived to the city from France, the UK and Southeast Asia," the message says. "The diagnosis has been confirmed by lab tests. Medics estimate their state as fair; the patients show no symptoms of the disease."

On March 11, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. As of now, about 536,700 people have contracted the virus, and more than 24,100 have died. Russia identified 840 cases, while two people died.