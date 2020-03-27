Three patients in Moscow recover from coronavirus

"Three more patients recovered from the novel coronavirus infection," she said, adding that they were discharged from hospitals.

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Three more people have recovered from coronavirus thanks to doctors’ efforts, Moscow deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova told reporters Friday.

Rakova also underlined that all three patients tested negative for the virus after their treatments.

"Overall, there are now 18 people in Moscow who recovered, they are all in satisfactory condition," the deputy mayor clarified.

When discharged, all patients received recommendations, saying that they are still required to be monitored by doctors.