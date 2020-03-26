Yandex invests $19.29 mln in various projects to combat coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Yandex has already invested 1.5 bln rubles ($19.29 mln) in various projects to combat coronavirus, the company’s press service told TASS.

"Hundreds of Yandex employees are working on projects to help people during the pandemic. For example, distance education for schoolchildren, informing the public, all types of delivery services, and many other tasks. Yandex allocated over 1.5 bln rubles for these projects," the press service quoted Managing Director of Yandex group of companies Tigran Khudaverdyan.

The press service explained that 600 mln rubles ($7.73 mln) were alocated at assisting taxi companies in the disinfection of cars, purchasing and distributing disinfecting products, and supporting drivers and couriers who became ill or were quarantined. More than 200 mln rubles ($2.757 mln) are used for creating a platform for full-fledged distance education for students, as well as online courses for teachers, while 500 mln rubles ($6.44 mln) were allocated to launch advertising activities aimed at supporting small and medium-sized businesses.

At the same time, Yandex has launched a project for transporting doctors, medicine, and essential goods. Investments in the start of the project already amounted to 250 mln rubles ($3.22 mln), the company told TASS.

"This is a project to help medical and social services that are being mobilized in a difficult situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company is ready to arrange transportation for doctors, delivery of products, drugs, and tests for coronavirus. For this, together with partners, we will form a separate fleet of thousands of cars connected to the Yandex.Taxi service," the company said.

The first projects for transportation of doctors and the delivery of social grocery sets are already starting in Moscow and Kazan.