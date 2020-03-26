Over 500 people who violated self-isolation regime held accountable in Russia

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Over 500 people have been held accountable in Russia on administrative charges for violating the self-isolation regime imposed to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk informed TASS.

"Namely, law enforcement officers and representatives of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare are monitoring adherence to the self-isolation regime and the quarantine measures for those citizens arriving from abroad. About 10,000 police officers are involved in this daily. Over 500 people have been held accountable for violating the administrative code in relation to the violation of the quarantine measures," she said.