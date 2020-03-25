Moscow coronavirus call center receives over 25,000 calls in 24 hours

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Moscow coronavirus call center received the record-high number of phone calls during the last 24 hours - more than 25,000 calls - Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced Wednesday.
"Today was the peak; more than 25,000 calls were received by the call center. Despite all the difficulties, I am assured that we will endure," Sobyanin said on TV.
He added that new call centers on the coronavirus continue to open across the city, and all of them will share the single phone number.
"We have created the call centers primarily for the risk groups, who come from abroad, to provide consultations to them. And to reach these people and remind them that they are quarantined, as well as to allow them to file a sick leave remotely," Sobyanin said.
According to the mayor, the call center employees explain the quarantine procedure to every caller.
Earlier, TASS reported that, since on coronavirus day one, all Moscow ambulance operates in heightened readiness state.