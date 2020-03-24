No new coronavirus cases registered in Hainan's hospitals

HAIKOU, March 24. /TASS/. The last patient nfected with the novel coronavirus on Hainan was discharged from the hospital after treatment. Thus, as reported by the Hainan Daily on Tuesday, there is not a single new coronavirus patient in the province’s medical facilities.

A 40-year-old woman who came to Hainan from the city of Jingzhou (Hubei) was discharged from the Hainan People's Hospital on Tuesday morning. She was diagnosed with novel coronavirus in late February.

Hainan amid novel coronavirus pandemic

The novel coronavirus outbreak on Hainan is practically over: there have been no new cases in the counties and cities of the province for a month. There is only one infected person in the region who is undergoing preventive treatment. The province has already restored regular traffic, the work of many companies and tourist attractions. Despite the stable epidemiological situation, the authorities maintain tough sanitary control measures: across China, the number of infected people arriving from abroad is increasing every day.

The outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus was first registered at the end of 2019 in Central China and has already spread to more than 140 countries. The World Health Organization has recognized it as a pandemic.