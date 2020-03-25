Putin feels well after visiting hospital for COVID-19 patients in Moscow — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is feeling well after visiting hospital in Moscow’s Kommunarka, where patients with suspected novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are being treated, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Fingers crossed, everything is well," he said, answering a corresponding question.

When asked why Putin did not refuse to shake hands with the chief physician of the hospital, Peskov replied: "I don’t know why. The president usually shakes hands with the people he talks to, he continues to do so, taking into account all hygienic measures, of course."

The spokesman added that the president does not usually visit public places. "I think you can feel safe to shake hands with the chief physician of the hospital that is fighting the coronavirus."