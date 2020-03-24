More than 1,500 people on Hainan ordered to quarantine upon arrival

HAIKOU, March 24. /TASS/. At least 1,507 people who arrived in the Chinese southern province of Hainan from abroad between March 16 and 22 are placed in 14-day home quarantine, www.hinews.cn reported.

Since March 16, the Hainan authorities have imposed a two-week quarantine for all overseas arrivals. According to the decree of the provincial headquarters for the prevention and control of the spread of the novel coronavirus, all arrivals will be quarantined in specially designated places in Haikou, Sanya and Qionghai.

However, quarantine is also possible at home. According to the news outlet, such cases include people over 70, children, pregnant women, as well as patients with concomitant diseases that cannot be placed in central quarantine. One of the most important self-isolation conditions at home is for the people to stay inside at all times. In case a person coming to the island Hainan needs care, they are allowed another person with them. For 14 days, they should not remove their masks and try to be in different rooms in order to reduce contact.

Initial tests for coronavirus for those who were placed in home quarantine were reportedly negative.

Hainan amid novel coronavirus pandemic

The novel coronavirus outbreak on Hainan is practically over: there have been no new cases in the counties and cities of the province for a month. There is only one infected person in the region who is undergoing preventive treatment. The province has already restored regular traffic, the work of many companies and tourist attractions. Despite the stable epidemiological situation, the authorities maintain tough sanitary control measures: across China, the number of infected people arriving from abroad is increasing every day.

The outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus was first registered at the end of 2019 in Central China and has already spread to more than 140 countries. The World Health Organization has recognized it as a pandemic.