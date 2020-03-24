First case of coronavirus infection registered in Libya

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The first case of new coronavirus infection has been registered in Libya, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

No details about the first patient has been provided so far.

"Doctors said the patient was in a hospital in Tripoli," the agency reported citing the National Center for Disease Control in Tripoli.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in Central China in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from more than 150 countries, including Russia, which by now has 495 cases, with 22 patients having recovered. According to the latest update, the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 400,000, with about 18,000 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.