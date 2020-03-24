Russia’s Zimnyaya Vishnya mall co-owner extradited from Poland to Russia

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Co-owner of the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) mall in the Russian city of Kemerovo where a terrible fire broke out in 2018, Vyacheslav Vishnevsky, indicted on the count of bribery when the mall was being constructed has been extradited to Russia from Poland where he fled to after the fire, the press service for Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office told TASS.

"In accordance with the demand of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, relevant authorities of Poland extradited <…> co-owner of the Zimnyaya Vishnya mall Vyacheslav Vishnevsky to Russia," the press service stressed. "He was transferred to Russia in a special convoy of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service."

According to the investigation, Vishnevsky gave a bribe of 7 million rubles ($88,800) to clear the mall to be opened disguised as a payment for services provided. In the end, despite obvious safety violations, the mall was found suitable to operate.

Vishnevsky fled prosecution and an international arrest warrant was issued for him. In March 2019, he was detained in Poland. The press service lauded cooperation between Russian and Polish authorities that led to his extradition.

Meanwhile, Vishnevsky will now face a two-week quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic as a person arriving in Russia from overseas.

Winter Cherry fire

The fire at the Winter Cherry shopping mall occurred on March 25, 2018. Sixty people, including 37 children died in the tragedy, and another 147 were injured. Three criminal cases were opened against 15 individuals.