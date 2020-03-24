Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 495 over past day

Coronavirus cases in Russia rise from 438 to 495 over past day. Number of COVID-19 cases in Moscow rises by 28 in past 24 hours, reaching 290.
Russian government authorizes export of unique one-kilo emerald
"Potential buyers from a number of states have already signaled their huge interest," the company said
Read more
No plans to impose tough quarantine in Russia, crisis center says
Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said there were no reasons to panic over the spread of the novel coronavirus in Russia
Read more
Third plane with Russian virologists heads to Italy
The military aircraft will head to the Italian Air Force’s military airport Pratica di Mare, some 30 km to the southwest of Rome
Read more
Only 11 patients contracted coronavirus inside Russia — chief sanitary doctor
Some 90% of cases were brought from abroad
Read more
People with blood type A (II) most susceptible to coronavirus infection - research
The scientists have reviewed data on 2,200 patients from three Chinese hospitals in vWuhan and Shenzhen, including over 200 lethal cases
Read more
Russian infectious disease expert faces criminal charges for breaking quarantine
The healthcare specialist traveled to Spain for vacation in early March without informing her superiors
Read more
False info about coronavirus in Russia not yet deleted by YouTube, Instagram
The watchdog stressed that it was braced to use tough measures, up to blocking or license revoking, for distributing false information about the coronavirus situation in Russia
Read more
Soyuz-2.1b rocket launches OneWeb satellites from Baikonur space port
Earlier, OneWeb company told that the launch would mark the 55th anniversary of the first spacewalk
Read more
Low noise Borei class sub remained unnoticed by US during voyage to Far East
The submarine made a 42-day voyage from the Northern Fleet to the Pacific Fleet in 2015
Read more
Over 163,000 coronavirus tests carried out in Russia
Some 52,000 are currently under medical supervision over coronavirus in Russia
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 367
Over the past day, 61 coronavirus cases have been registered in six regions in Russia
Read more
Putin assures Conte of Russia’s readiness to help Italy battle coronavirus
Moscow plans to send medical teams and equipment along with means of protection from coronavirus
Read more
Russian Defence Chief holds talks with Assad in Syria on Putin’s instructions
Shoigu and Assad touched upon Russia’s humanitarian assistance to the Syrian population, which is suffering from Western sanctions, and also upon Russian specialists’ involvement in the restoration of the Syrian economy.
Read more
Russia to lift all restrictions for import of basic goods for one month
The Prime Minister also said that Russia has enough foodstuffs
Read more
Second upgraded Tupolev-22M3M makes first flight
The plane took off from and landed at the airdrome of the Kazan aircraft-building plant
Read more
Russian scientist points to genome indicating coronavirus not lab-produced illness
Earlier, some Russian and foreign media outlets alleged that the novel coronavirus could have been made in a laboratory
Read more
Russian Giatsint-S artillery used as precision weapon first time ever
The exercises involved more than 2,000 servicemen and 400 vehicles
Read more
Russia to help Italy stem coronavirus spread for humanitarian reasons
According to the latest reports, the death toll from the novel coronavirus has jumped to 793 in Italy
Read more
Chinese coronavirus dangerous at 2 meter distance, expert says
The expert noted the virus might be transmitted by contact, if it gets in human eyes or on mucous membranes
Read more
Russia helps Italy to fight coronavirus without any strings attached — Kremlin
France has not yet sought Russia's assistance to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Kremlin spokesman stated
Read more
Press review: Russia sends aid to Italy to cope with COVID-19 and backs NATO dialogue
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 28
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
Oil prices should reach about $35-40 per barrel - Russia’s first deputy PM
There are other estimations, namely by the Russian Ministry of Energy, that it will be higher, over $40
Read more
Last groups of Russian medical experts arrive in Italy
The Russian mission consists of eight mobile teams and about 100 military virologists and infectious disease experts
Read more
Russian researchers fully decode COVID-19 genome
The material was taken from a COVID-19 patient
Read more
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
Read more
Coronavirus cases jump to 306 in Russia in past day
In the past 24 hours, Russia has registered 53 coronavirus cases in 18 regions
Read more
China develops test capable of detecting coronavirus in 8-15 minutes
The express test is highly sensitive, easy to use and transport
Read more
Russia ready to send doctors, medical equipment to coronavirus-hit Italy
Italy has confirmed its readiness to accept Russian Aerospace Forces’ planes
Read more
Pyotr Morgunov landing ship to be commissioned in late May
On March 4, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that the Navy would receive the Pyotr Morgunov landing ship in 2020
Read more
Russia’s Defense Ministry to send some 100 virologists and epidemiologists to Italy
Nine Il-76 aircraft will send the doctors and virologists to Italy
Read more
Russia delivers over 100,000 COVID-19 test kits to 13 states - officials
The press service notes that Russian test kits helped detect first cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan
Read more
Russian Health Ministry embarks on creating coronavirus vaccine
The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization about the outbreak of an unknown disease in the city of Wuhan on December 31, 2019
Read more
China’s Wuhan effectively under martial law, says envoy
The number of people infected with 2019-nCoV in China has exceeded 20,400, with 420 recorded deaths
Read more
First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia
Both are Chinese citizens, the Russian deputy PM said
Read more
Three more Russian planes arrive in Italy to help fight COVID-19
The planes are the 12th, 13th and 14th aircraft sent by Russia overall
Read more