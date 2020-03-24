Every person at Russian airports has their temperature checked

"When you disembark a plane at any international airport in Russia, you usually do not notice it, but there is special thermal imaging equipment installed in specially designated places," she said.

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Thermal imaging equipment is installed at all Russian international airports, ensuring that every passenger has their temperature checked, head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare Anna Popova said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda daily published on Tuesday.

Popova explained that this equipment had been installed back in 2014 to combat the spread of the Ebola fever. She added that every person at Russian airports gets their temperature checked in this way. Besides, as a double control measure, specialists check the passengers’ temperature one more time on a plane or when they leave the airport.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported in more than 150 countries and territories, among them Russia, which by now has documented 438 cases. According to recent data, novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 350,000, with about 16,000 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.