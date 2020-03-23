Russia to allocate $94 mln on mechanical ventilation equipment for regions

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Russian government will allocate 7.5 bln rubles ($94 mln) to the Industry and Trade Ministry from the reserve fund for the purchase of apparatuses for mechanical ventilation and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the order to that effect on March 21. The document was published on the Cabinet’s website on Monday.
According to the order, the government plans to purchase at least 5,700 devices.
The Cabinet also selected Concern Radio-cum-Electronic Technologies JSC (KRET), which is part of Rostec corporation, as the sole supplier of the equipment.
The Industry and Trade Ministry was instructed to conclude a state contract with the company for the supply of devices to medical organizations of Russian regions. Contracts are concluded for a period up to December 31.
The Industry and Trade Ministry was instructed to exercise control over the use of funds and report to the government before February 1, 2021.