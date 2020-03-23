Russia to allocate $94 mln on mechanical ventilation equipment for regions

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Russian government will allocate 7.5 bln rubles ($94 mln) to the Industry and Trade Ministry from the reserve fund for the purchase of apparatuses for mechanical ventilation and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the order to that effect on March 21. The document was published on the Cabinet’s website on Monday.

According to the order, the government plans to purchase at least 5,700 devices.