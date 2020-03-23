Moscow Electoral Commission approves online vote on constitutional amendments

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Moscow City Electoral Commission has approved the procedure of online voting on constitutional amendments, which will take place between April 19 and April 22, the Commission head Yuri Yermolov announced Monday.
"We have decided to conduct remote online voting in Moscow as part of the nationwide voting on the amendments to the Russian Constitution," he said. "The voting will feature a single federal district; we propose to create one voting station for online votes. The list of voters will be created based on voters’ applications filed through Moscow and Russian online services websites (mos.ru, gosuslugi.ru) between March 25 and April 16. The online vote will take place between 8 AM April 19 and 10 PM April 22, or for effectively almost four days."