Tracking contacts of infected does not violate citizens’ rights — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Russian government’s decision to create a system that would track the contacts of the coronavirus-infected citizens does not violate their rights and freedoms, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Earlier, Russian government press service announced that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tasked the Ministry of Communications to ensure development of a system that would track the contacts of the coronavirus patients, using GPS data from citizens’ smartphones.

The system will notify citizens about a possible contact with a coronavirus patient and inform them that they should self-isolate. The information regarding these possible contacts will go to Russian regional operational HQs.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in central China in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported in more than 190 countries and territories, including Russia, which by now has 438 cases. The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 300,000, with more than 14,000 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.