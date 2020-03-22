Merkel to be placed under quarantine at home after contact with infected doctor

BERLIN, March 22. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be placed under quarantine at home after contacts with a doctor who was later diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, German government spokesman, Steffen Seibert said on Sunday.

"After today's meeting with journalists, the chancellor was told that the doctor who gave her a preventive inoculation on Friday has tested positive for the coronavirus," he said. "The chancellor decided to immediately go on quarantine at home."

However, in his words, she will continue to perform her duties.

By now, the overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany stands at 18,600. Fifty-five patients have died.