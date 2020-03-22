Number of coronavirus cases in Moscow up to 191 in past day - taskforce

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Fifty-four more novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Moscow in the past day, with overal number of such cases reaching 191, a spokesman for the city's coronavirus response taskforce said on Sunday.

"Fifty-four coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed in Moscow. By now, a total of 191 cases have been registered in the capital city," the spokesman said.

All contacts of the new pateints, including those who were onboard the same flights with them, have been traced. The have been placed under medical supervision.

"The newly exposed coronavirus patients arrived by flifgts SU 2383 from Geneva on March 11, 202; ·· 422 from Riga on March 16, 2020; SU 2463 from Paris on March 16, 2020; SU 2193 from Amsterdam on March 17, 2020; and SU 2501 from Madrid on March 17, 2020," the spokesman said and called on all those who were onboard these flights to call a doctor and refrain from going outside, including to visit a medical establishment.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from more than 150 countries and territories, including Russia, which by now has 367 cases. The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 300,000, with more than 13,000 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic. In order to keep the citizens updated on the coronavirus situation in Russia, the government has launched a website at http://···············.··.