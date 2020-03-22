Russia sends second plane with virologists to Italy

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The second plane of Russia’s Defense Ministry with military virologists and equipment headed to Italy, the ministry told reporters on Sunday.

"The second Il-76 plane of Russia’s Aerospace Defense Forces with Russian military specialists and equipment onboard departed from Chkalovsky airfield (in the Moscow Region) to the Italian Republic," the ministry said.

The Il-76 aircraft will head to the Italian Air Force’s military airport Pratica di Mare, some 30 km to the southwest of Rome. It will deliver a task force of military doctors, specialists in the field of virology and epidemiology with modern equipment on diagnosing and carrying out disinfection events.

Earlier in the day, the first plane with a task force of Russian military doctors and specialists in the field of virology and epidemiology was sent to Italy.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that it was setting up an air group to deliver to Italy eight teams of doctors and nearly 100 military virologists and epidemiologists, as well as medical equipment and disinfection systems for transport and territory starting from March 22.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to provide necessary assistance during his phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. In particular, Russia plans to deliver protection kits, mobile systems based on Kamaz trucks for aerosol disinfection of transport and territory, as well as medical and other equipment and teams of Russian specialists for providing assistance in the worst-hit Italian regions.