Moscow’s authorities won’t shut down metro over coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The Moscow metro won’t be shut down amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, the city mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, announced on Sunday.

"It’s impossible to stop the metro. In technological terms, the metro has been created so that trains must run constantly, pump the air so that all networks operate as normal. If we stop the metro, we will have to restore it for half a year. That’s why in any situation the metro will be working," Sobyanin told Rossiya-1 TV channel, rejecting all rumors on preparations for closing the metro as nonsense.

The coronavirus outbreak was recorded in central China in late December 2019, but later hit more than 150 countries and was labeled as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. According to the latest data, nearly 270,000 people have contracted the virus and more than 11,000 have died. A total of 306 coronavirus cases have been registered in Russia.