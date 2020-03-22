US hospitals lack funds and may close in few weeks - newspaper

WASHINGTON, March 22. /TASS/. A number of the US hospitals experience serious lack of funding and will have to shut down in a few weeks without significant financial aid, American Hospital Association (AHA) said, according to The Washington Post.

According to AHA, a decision to cancel non-urgent operations to free resources for coronavirus patients took away hospitals’ most profitable services. Besides, hospitals already face difficulties while procuring essential goods - from personal protection to hospital beds. Suppliers demand immediate payment, but hospitals have no funds to do that, the report says, adding that this situation takes place in the most affected states - Washington, New York, New Jersey.

On Thursday, three leading associations of doctors and lower junior medical staff - AHA, American Medical Association and American Nurse Association - have asked the Congress to approve $100 billion to fund hospitals in a bid to prevent coronavirus infection spread.

According to the John Hopkins University, 25,400 coronavirus infection cases have been registered in the US, at least 307 people died.