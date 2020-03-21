No plans to order Russian citizens to stay home due to COVID-19 so far - first deputy PM

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. There are no plans so far to order Russian citizens to stay home due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said in an interview with the ‘Vesti v Subbotu’ (News on Saturday) program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"There has been no such order so far, as far as I am aware, and no such plans," he said in response to a question on whether the Russian population will be ordered to stay home by the government, like it happened in Italy.

Starting March 10, a nationwide quarantine has been introduced in Italy: all universities, shops (except supermarkets and pharmacies), restaurants, bars, and sports facilities in the country have been closed. Entry for tourists has been banned. The government does not rule out that the quarantine, currently in place until April 3, will be prolonged.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported in more than 150 countries and territories, among them Russia, which by now has over 250 cases, including over 130 cases in Moscow. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 240,000, with more than 10,000 deaths. WHO has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.