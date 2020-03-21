Number of COVID-19 cases in India surpasses 250 - ministry

NEW DELHI, March 21. /TASS/. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in India has risen by 63 in the past 24 hours, reaching 258, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on its website. On Friday morning, the ministry informed of 195 people infected.

There are 39 foreigners among the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in India, including 17 Italians. Citizens of the UK, Indonesia, Canada, Singapore and the Philippines are also among the infected. The state of Maharashtra has reported the highest amount of cases (52 people infected), followed by Kerala (40 people) and New Delhi (26 people).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from more than 150 countries and territories, including Russia, which by now has 253 cases. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 260,000, with more than 11,000 deaths. WHO has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.