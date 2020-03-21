Thailand reports 89 new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK, March 21. /TASS/. Thai officials have documented 89 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, the Thai Health Ministry informed on Saturday. So far, this is the highest daily increase of infected persons in the country.

According to the ministry, the majority of those infected (32 people) attended a Thai boxing match. Eleven people were in close contact with those infected with the virus, six attended a religious ceremony in Malaysia and two visited public places. Twelve infected people arrived from abroad. The source of the infection for other 20 people is under investigation.

The total number of those infected has reached 411, with one recorded death. 44 people are reported to have recovered from the disease.

The first case of COVID-19 was documented in Thailand on January 13, when a 74-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan was diagnozed with the virus. On January 24, she was discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus, after which she returned to China.

On March 19, Thailand informed that starting March 22, all foreign citizens planning to enter the country need to have a medical certificate proving that they have tested negative for COVID-19, as well as medical insurance to the tune of $100,000. This measures essentially bans entry to the country to foreigners, as countries usually do not conduct COVID-19 tests if a person does not exhibit symptoms of the disease. Thailand will also close all land borders starting March 21.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from more than 150 countries and territories, including Russia, which by now has 253 cases. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 260,000, with more than 11,000 deaths. WHO has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.