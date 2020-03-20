{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Nine laboratories for making COVID-19 tests created in Moscow

The chief specialist for clinical laboratory diagnostics of Moscow’s health department, Alexander Tsibin, added that the city already had the necessary facilities and personnel

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Five city laboratories have begun to make novel coronavirus tests starting from Friday and over next week the list of such facilities will grow to nine. About 10,000 tests will be made there every day, Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said.

"I’m very grateful to the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor and the federal laboratories. They have worked round-the-clock over the past few weeks, sparing no time and effort. Nevertheless, it is pretty clear that the capacity of such facilities fall short of the requirements of such a big city as Moscow. We have obtained permission and together with consumer rights watchdog specialists have tested our biggest laboratories and brought there more cutting-edge equipment. Over the coming week, starting from today we will open nine major laboratories that will be able of making up to 10,000 tests a day," Sobyanin said.

Read also
Number of coronavirus cases in Russia up from 199 to 253 in past day

The chief specialist for clinical laboratory diagnostics of Moscow’s health department, Alexander Tsibin, added that the city already had the necessary facilities and personnel.

"By now we’ve instructed 170 staffers. Eventually there will be 250 specialists. We have the necessary capability to make the required number of coronavirus tests," Tsibin said.

About 9,000 Russians waiting to be evacuated home from foreign countries
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denied media allegations that Russian overseas missions were merely putting off with lame excuses
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases climb to 199
Efforts are now underway to put the infected under medical observation and conduct laboratory tests, according to the disease response center
Read more
Putin calls on Russian officials ‘to be ready for any scenario’ due to spread of COVID-19
There are 147 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia as of March 18
Read more
Moscow sends note to France over situation with Russians onboard Costa Pacifica
Some 35 Russian tourists and four Belarusian nationals are onboard the vessel
Read more
Putin rejects ‘tsar’ label
Putin asserted that a tsar merely issues orders, while the president works every day
Read more
Kiev hit by transport collapse, lack of face masks amid coronavirus panic
According to the Ukrainian Public Health Center at the Health Ministry, seven new coronavirus cases were reported in the country on March 17, bringing the total amount of those infected to 14
Read more
Russia will step up fight against coronavirus, pledges Putin
The President recalled that "things are very bad in Europe, but our people are travelling to all places in vast numbers"
Read more
China’s Wuhan effectively under martial law, says envoy
The number of people infected with 2019-nCoV in China has exceeded 20,400, with 420 recorded deaths
Read more
Russia starts testing vaccine against COVID-19
Experts have managed to create vaccines based on broadly used recombinant viral vectors of flu
Read more
Russia to expand blacklist of EU officials in retaliation, says diplomat
Moscow views EU top diplomat Josep Borrell’s statement on Crimea as unfriendly, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stated
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 147 over past day
31 new cases have been registered in Moscow
Read more
Russian Giatsint-S artillery used as precision weapon first time ever
The exercises involved more than 2,000 servicemen and 400 vehicles
Read more
Russian researchers fully decode COVID-19 genome
The material was taken from a COVID-19 patient
Read more
China greenlights clinical testing of first vaccine against COVID-19
The report notes that during pre-trial testing, the vaccine was deemed effective and safe
Read more
Low noise Borei class sub remained unnoticed by US during voyage to Far East
The submarine made a 42-day voyage from the Northern Fleet to the Pacific Fleet in 2015
Read more
Putin signs law on acquisition of Sberbank’s ordinary shares by government
The law prescribes that acquisition of Sberbank’s shares will be made within the framework of investing money from the National Wealth Fund
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
St. Petersburg authorities get no notification about Nissan’s leaving Russian market
Earlier, the Kommersant daily reported, citing its own sources, that Nissan’s departure from Russia was discussed because the company allegedly has problems with the model range, which affects demand
Read more
Number of coronavirus cases in Russia reaches 114
According to the deputy PM, 104 cases are imported, while ten people contracted the virus during contacts with infected individuals
Read more
Russia’s Northern Fleet submariners to test fire Zircon hypersonic missiles
The Zircon missile was fired for the first time from a ship in early January
Read more
Two Turkish military killed in Syrian Idlib, says Russian reconciliation center
They came under a militant attack from a terrorist group not under Turkish control
Read more
Russian diplomat slams US ‘lies’ about killings of Turkish servicemen in Syria
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday that "Russia has killed dozens of Turkish military personnel" in Syria
Read more
Elderly woman with coronavirus dies in Moscow
The deceased had a number of chronic diseases
Read more
Russia scientists invent 15-minute portable coronavirus test device
The device uses the isothermal polymerase chain reaction
Read more
China ready to organize emergency supplies of medicines to Russia
According to the Chinese foreign minister, Beijing is interested in stepping up cooperation with Moscow to tackle the coronavirus infection
Read more
Russian Health Ministry embarks on creating coronavirus vaccine
The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization about the outbreak of an unknown disease in the city of Wuhan on December 31, 2019
Read more
Kremlin says Russia and Saudi Arabia do not wage wars over oil prices
According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russia and Saudi Arabia have good relations
Read more
Current oil price is low, Kremlin says
Read more
No evidence of animal-to-human transmission of coronavirus, says German minister
Earlier, experts from the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety dismissed media reports that the novel coronavirus can be passed from pets to humans
Read more
Attempts to isolate Crimea continue, but it’s harder to carry them out — Russian diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, opinion polls carried out in the Black Sea peninsula confirm a positive atmosphere of inter-ethnic and inter-religious relations
Read more
Putin highlights Russia’s middle class as comprising more than 70% of population
Putin stressed that "each country has its own middle class"
Read more
People with blood type A (II) most susceptible to coronavirus infection - research
The scientists have reviewed data on 2,200 patients from three Chinese hospitals in vWuhan and Shenzhen, including over 200 lethal cases
Read more
Research into Russia’s fifth generation subs well in progress — Navy’s commander
According to a TASS' source in the defense and industrial complex, the hypersonic missiles Tsirkon will be one of the strike weapons the yet-to-be created submarine will carry
Read more
Russia imposes entry ban for foreigners from March 18 to May 1 over coronavirus risks
Read more
Seven cases of coronavirus noted in regions bordering Russia - Ministry of Health
Laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease are still not detected in Russia
Read more
Man who intentionally spread coronavirus dies in Japan — media
To date, at least one of those who had contacts with the infected man has tested positive for the coronavirus
Read more
Over 20 reconnaissance aircraft, four drones spotted near Russia’s borders
Russia’s air defense forces on duty prevented the violation of the state border
Read more
More than 1.3 million people examined for coronavirus in Russia
Read more
Russian businessman seeks criminal proceedings against Obama over unlawful prosecution
Yevgeny Prigozhin demands either to continue the trial or remove charges from his company due to lack of guilt and corpus delicti
Read more
Press review: China praises Moscow’s timely aid to fight COVID-19 and Turkey’s foes unite
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 16
Read more
Third patient hospitalized in St. Petersburg over coronavirus scare
Earlier reports disclosed that two people - Russian and Chinese nationals who came from China - were taken to hospital due to coronavirus suspicions
Read more
Chinese coronavirus dangerous at 2 meter distance, expert says
The expert noted the virus might be transmitted by contact, if it gets in human eyes or on mucous membranes
Read more
Iran ready to provide aid to US in fight against coronavirus
Earlier in response to Donald Trump's offer of help in mitigating the disease, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US can assist by withdrawing sanctions
Read more
Russian company creates breakthrough rapid response test to detect COVID-19
Sistema-Biotech is completing the development of a rapid response test system, which will make it possible to pinpoint the virus in saliva within just 30 minutes, according to the company's manager
Read more
Russia’s Black Fleet aviation kicks off drills in Crimea
In total, the drills include about 20 aviation units
Read more
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
Read more
Oil prices may stop falling at $15-20 per barrel, Lukoil says
The company's vice president believes that the failure of the OPEC+ agreement contributed around $20 per barrel to the oil price drop
Read more
Plans for march on Crimea on May 3 are provocation — diplomat
The march is being prepared by the Mejlis of the Crimea Tatar People, which is banned in Russia
Read more
US annoyed by Russian-Turkish agreements on Syria, diplomat says
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled that the White Helmets’ contacts with their Western handlers as a rule entailed tragic events in the region
Read more
Lavrov: NATO should stop seeing relations with Russia as zero-sum game
According to Russia's top diplomat, the Alliance's build-up close to the Russian borders undermines the efforts to maintain security in Europe
Read more
WHO says Russia prepares for coronavirus spread ‘well’
Earlier, the WHO developed recommendations for countries on preparation to COVID-19
Read more