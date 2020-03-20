Nine laboratories for making COVID-19 tests created in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Five city laboratories have begun to make novel coronavirus tests starting from Friday and over next week the list of such facilities will grow to nine. About 10,000 tests will be made there every day, Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said.

"I’m very grateful to the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor and the federal laboratories. They have worked round-the-clock over the past few weeks, sparing no time and effort. Nevertheless, it is pretty clear that the capacity of such facilities fall short of the requirements of such a big city as Moscow. We have obtained permission and together with consumer rights watchdog specialists have tested our biggest laboratories and brought there more cutting-edge equipment. Over the coming week, starting from today we will open nine major laboratories that will be able of making up to 10,000 tests a day," Sobyanin said.