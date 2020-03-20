This week in photos: A masked donkey, metro disinfection and Pope Francis in deserted Rome

The donkey of the statue of the 'Bremen Town Musicians' wearing a face mask and a sign with the inscription 'Social Distancing, please! We will only win the struggle with Corona if everybody helps' in Bremen, Germany, March 19. The German federal states have closed many shops and limited the opening hours of restaurants in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease © EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

US President Donald Trump talking to journalists about response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during a briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, USA, March 17 © Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Co-director Diana Goodrich observing a chimpanzee at Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest, as she fears that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may likely affect chimpanzees, leading the sanctuary to suspend all volunteering, postpone a fundraising gala, and requiring masks, gloves, and scrubs to be used by staff, in Cle Elum, Washington, US, March 16 © REUTERS/David Ryder

Pallbearers waiting outside a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy, March 16. Bergamo is one of the cities most hit by the new coronavirus outbreak in Italy. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness © Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP

President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro adjusts his protective mask during a press conference regarding government plans and measures about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Brazil, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 18 © Andre Coelho/Getty Images

A patient on a stretcher is transported by medical workers wearing protective suits at the Columbus hospital unit of the Gemelli hospital where the second Covid-19 emergency center has opened in Rome, Italy, March 16. Italy is under lockdown in an attempt to prevent the spread of the pandemic Coronavirus © EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

A man in protective gear disinfects a train car at the Yerevan metro, Armenia, March 20 © Artur Harutyunyan/Yerevan City Administration/TASS

Personal trainer Antonietta Orsini carries out an exercise class for her neighbours from her balcony while Italians cannot leave their homes due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rome, Italy, March 18 © REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Women standing near burning tires during a protest against the agreement on joint Russian and Turkish patrols, at M4 highway in Idlib province, Syria, March 15 © REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Kim Jong-un attends a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a modern general hospital in Pyongyang, North Korea, March 17 © KCNA

Pope Francis walking to reach S. Marcello al Corso church, where there is a miraculous crucifix that in 1552 was carried in a procession around Rome to stop the great plague, Rome, Italy, March 15 © Vatican Media via REUTERS

Travelers are seen wearing raincoats, plastic covers, gloves, goggles, and facemasks as they wait for their flight at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines, March 18. The Philippine government has sealed off Luzon, the country's largest and most populous island, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Land, sea, and air travel has been suspended, while government work, schools, businesses, and public transportation have been ordered shut in a bid to keep some 55 million people at home © Ezra Acayan/Getty Images