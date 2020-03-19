Foreigners that violate quarantine rules may be deported from Russia

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Foreign citizens that violate rules of quarantine might be deported from Russia in accordance with existing procedure, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday, commenting on reports of deportation of Chinese citizens over self-isolation regime violations.

"In accordance with the procedure adopted in Russian Federation, foreign nationals that violate quarantine regulations may be deported," she said.

She noted that Russian Foreign Ministry monitors the situation not only with the Chinese nationals, but citizens of other nations as well.

"We cooperate with the Chinese partners when we deal with this country’s citizens. We cooperate with embassies of other nations when we deal with their citizens, as well," she underscored. "And we solve these issues effectively in real time."

"As for the Chinese side, we cooperate, while taking into account friendly nature of our bilateral relations," the diplomat added.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak was registered in central China in late December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been recorded in more than 140 countries. According to the latest data, over 210,000 people have contracted the virus; about 8,500 of them have died. A total of 199 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia so far, one person has died.