Little Big, Russia’s Eurovision contestant, supports decision to cancel contest

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Rave band Little Big, which had earlier been chosen to represent Russia at this year’s Eurovision song contest in The Netherlands, expressed its support to the decision to cancel the show due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"We regret, but we also think that this is the right thing to do under the current circumstances," the musicians wrote on their Instagram page.

The band also thanked its fans for their support.

"Since the moment we were declared participants of the competition, we have received enormous support from our compatriots and foreigners. Thanks to everyone who watched our video, listened to our song Uno and believed in our victory," the musicians said.

Little Big also joked about the skyrocketing popularity of its official video for the song Uno, which went viral on YouTube and has garnered over 33.5 million views.

"Let CorUNOvirus continue, despite coronavirus," the group said.

The coronavirus outbreak, which began in late 2019 in China, has spread to over 130 countries and the WHO recognized it as a global pandemic. According to latest reports, more than 200,000 people contracted the disease worldwide, and 8,000 of them died. Russia has registered 147 infection cases so far.