Tivat okays only one charter flight to evacuate Russians for now

MOSCOW, March 18./TASS/. Montenegro has so far given permission for only one charter flight to evacuate Russian nationals from Tivat, a representative from Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) told TASS.

According to him, work will continue until all Russian nationals are evacuated from Montenegro. "Rosaviatsiya in teamwork with the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Transport Ministry is taking measures to obtain necessary permissions from the official authorities in Montenegro for flights by Russian carriers with an aim to repatriate nationals of the Russian Federation," the source said.

"At the present moment, permission has been received for one flight operated by Aeroflot to evacuate Russians. Work will continue with Montenegro until all Russian nationals are repatriated," the source said.