Putin points to failed attempts to create difficulties for Crimeans

SEVASTOPOL, March 18. /TASS/. Foreign attempts to create difficulties for Crimeans, particularly in the energy sector, were dashed by the determination of the peninsula’s people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the public in the Crimean city of Sevastopol on Wednesday.

He pointed out that Crimea’s infrastructure network was improving and energy issues had been resolved. According to the president, Crimeans could feel the impact of "attempts to create difficulties" in the beginning.

"However, predictably, those attempts failed, they were dashed, first and foremost, by the people’s determination and their wish to be together with Russia regardless of external difficulties," Putin emphasized. The president added that the inauguration of the Crimea Bridge had helped a lot in restoring energy supplies and boosting energy projects.

Crimea’s reunification with Russia

After Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted in a coup in February 2014, mass protests erupted in Crimea and eastern Ukraine. On March 11, 2014, Crimea’s Supreme Council and Sevastopol City Council adopted a declaration of independence.

On March 16, 2014, Crimean authorities held a referendum on reuniting with Russia. Over 80% of voters participated in the plebiscite, most of them supporting the idea (96.7% in Crimea and 95.6% in the city of Sevastopol).

On March 18, 2014, Vladimir Putin signed the treaty on Crimea’s reunification with Russia and the Federal Assembly (parliament) approved the document on March 21.