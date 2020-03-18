Montenegro gives green light to Russian plane to repatriate Russian nationals

MOSCOW, March 18./TASS/. The Russian embassy in Montenegro has received an official note from the republic’s government that allows a Russian plane to evacuate the stranded Russian tourists, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Rossiya-1 television on Wednesday.

"Just half-an-hour ago, our embassy in Montenegro received an official diplomatic note from the government of Montenegro, which has at last, several days after the issue was raised, has given permission for the arrival of our plane," she said.