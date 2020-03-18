Number of coronavirus cases in Moscow Region reaches 12

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the Moscow Region has increased from 10 to 12 over the past 24 hours, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said on Wednesday.
"A total of 12 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Moscow Region as of today, March 18, and there is almost no dynamics. At the same time, the situation is complicated, although it is under our control," Vorobyov said in a video posted on his Instagram page.
He stressed that all citizens arriving from abroad had to comply with quarantine rules. "Remember that this is not an enforced unpaid leave, employees must fulfill their duties with wages paid in full," the governor explained.
The current coronavirus illness was registered in central China at the end of December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been recorded in more than 130 countries. According to the latest data, over 200,000 people have contracted the virus, about 8,000 of them have died. A total of 147 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia so far.