Number of coronavirus cases in Moscow Region reaches 12

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the Moscow Region has increased from 10 to 12 over the past 24 hours, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said on Wednesday.

"A total of 12 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Moscow Region as of today, March 18, and there is almost no dynamics. At the same time, the situation is complicated, although it is under our control," Vorobyov said in a video posted on his Instagram page.