Hainan medics leaving China's Hubei amid receding coronavirus fears

HAIKOU, March 18. /TASS/. At least 258 medical workers from the southern Chinese province of Hainan, sent to the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak - Hubei Province, returned home amid an improvement in the epidemic, www.hinews.cn reported on Wednesday.

According to the news outlet, on March 17 at 17:30 local time (12:30 Moscow time), two charter flights conducted by Hainan Airlines arrived at Meilan International Airport in Haikou (the administrative center of Hainan Province).

A total of 863 medical workers were sent from Hainan to Hubei.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.

On March 11, the WHO declared the outbreak a global pandemic.