Coronavirus crisis complicates global situation but life goes on, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The Hungarian top diplomat’s visit to Moscow proves that although the coronavirus crisis has complicated the global situation but life still goes on, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto on Wednesday.

"The world is facing a complicated situation in terms of the coronavirus but life goes on," Lavrov pointed out. "We appreciate the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral relations with regard to agreements reached during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Budapest in October last year, and also look at the global and regional situation in light of the current developments," he added.