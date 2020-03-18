Over 17,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia due to COVID-19

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Over 17,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia due to the situation with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the press service of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare informed on Wednesday.

"So far in 2020, 56,991 people were under medical supervision in Russia. As of March 17, 2020, there are 17,904 people remaining under supervision," the message informs.

The federal service established medical supervision for all citizens returning from countries with a significant number of documented coronavirus cases. People are told to self-isolate and report any symptoms of an acute viral respiratory disease.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On March 11, WHO officially characterized the situation with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic. The disease has spread to over 130 countries. According to latest reports, over 190,000 people have been infected with the virus globally, and about 8,000 have died. There are 114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia.