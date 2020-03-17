Hainan hospital donates batch of protective medical equipment to Iran

HAIKOU, March 17. /TASS/. One of the hospitals in the southern Chinese province of Hainan donated a batch of protective medical suits and special protective equipment to Iran to support the country's efforts in fighting the spread of novel coronavirus, according to www.hinews.cn.

In the difficult situation with coronavirus in Iran, the second Hospital at the Hainan Medical University collected and provided Iran with a total of 500 protective suits and 1,500 protective medical

face masks. A batch for medical workers was delivered to the Consulate General of Iran in the Chinese city of Guangzhou (southern Guangdong) on ​​March 14.

The director of the hospital, Wang Yi, who was quoted by the news outlet, said he hoped that the transferred protective equipment would help the Iranians in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The current coronavirus illness was registered in central China at the end of December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been recorded in more than 130 countries. According to the latest data, over 180,000 people have contracted the virus, about 7,000 of them have died.

In the Hainan Province, 168 cases of infection were officially confirmed during the novel coronavirus outbreak, six of which were fatal. Currently, there is only one patient left on the island who is undergoing treatment in one of Hainan's medical institutions.