Russian president, PM congratulate TASS director general on birthday

"A competent professional, an experienced and responsible executive, you are doing your best to consolidate the team around the most important and essential goals and set the bar high in your work," Putin said in a congratulatory telegram to Mikhailov. "As director general of one of the country’s oldest news agencies, you are helping preserve and develop TASS’ legendary traditions."

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also sent a congratulatory message to Mikhailov, describing him as one of the most successful media managers in Russia and a creative and energetic person.

"Today, the agency is an advanced news resource that keeps on launching new information products, opening interesting multimedia portals, digitalizing unique photo archives," Mishustin wrote. "Millions of people in Russia and abroad begin their day with TASS news which provide real-time and reliable information about major developments in the country and in the world."

Congratulations also came from the speakers of both houses of Russia’s parliament, Valentina Matviyenko of the Federation Council (upper house) and Vyacheslav Volodin of the State Duma (lower house).

Mikhailov was born on March 17, 1971. He has been TASS Director General since September 17, 2012.